Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)

Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per share and scrip dividend



30-Jun-2022 / 08:22 CET/CEST

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.8340 (GROSS) PER SHARE AND SCRIP DIVIDEND

Luxembourg, 30 June 2022 The board of directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (Grand City Properties) (ISIN LU0775917882) announces that its shareholders resolved at the annual general meeting on 29 June 2022 the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per share to the holders of record in the security settlement systems on 1 July 2022 (Ex-Date: 30 June 2022). The cash dividend (less applicable Luxembourg withholding tax) is expected to be paid on 19 July 2022.

Grand City Properties is also providing shareholders with the option to receive their dividend through a Scrip Dividend. From 30 June 2022 to 12 July 2022, shareholders of Grand City Properties may elect to receive their net dividend, in whole or in part, in the form of Grand City Properties shares ("Scrip Dividend"). Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scrip Dividend will receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription price and the subscription ratio in connection with the Scrip Dividend are to be announced on 7 July 2022, and the shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 25 July 2022.

Further information regarding the subscription offer and the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders is available at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-egm-2022/.

About the Company

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany and London. The Companys strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Grand City Properties S.A.

40, Rue du Curé,

L-1368 Luxembourg

T: +352 28 77 87 86

E: info@grandcity.lu

www.grandcityproperties.com

Investor Relations Team:

Grand City Properties S.A.

E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu

