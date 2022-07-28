Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 12:27:53

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

28-Jul-2022 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grand City Properties S.A. notification pursuant to article 13 of the amended law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers.

Luxembourg 28 July 2022

Grand City Properties S.A. (Grand City Properties) announced on 30 July 2021 that the total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of Grand City Properties amounted to 176,187,899 voting rights (including any suspended voting rights).

On 05 October 2021, Grand City Properties announced that, in connection with its share buy-back programme, it had acquired as of 04 October 2021 5.05% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares.

As of 25 July 2022, Grand City Properties holds 2.19% of the total number of voting rights attached to its shares following the delivery of 7,360,307 treasury shares against the assignment to Grand City Properties of dividend rights, which had arisen from the resolution regarding the distribution of a dividend approved by the annual general meeting of the shareholders of Grand City Properties held on 29 June 2022 and for which the relevant shareholders opted to have the dividend paid out in the form of shares of Grand City Properties instead of cash (scrip dividend). 

 
ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 177841
EQS News ID: 1408309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408309&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

26.07.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.07.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
29.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
06.06.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

