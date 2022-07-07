|
07.07.2022 21:20:36
Grand City Properties S.A. publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
|
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
Luxembourg, 7 July 2022 Grand City Properties S.A. announces that it has published the subscription price of EUR 11.04 and subscription ratio of 15.57 : 1 for the Scrip Dividend previously announced on 30 June 2022.
For further information, please see https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-egm-2022/.
About the Company
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany and London. The Companys strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
Investor Relations Team:
|
