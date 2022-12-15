|
Grand final of the 2022 Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest concludes in Shenzhen, China
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand final of the 2022 Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest, themed "Pool Entrepreneurship Stars to Create a Better Future", ended on December 12. A total of 12 projects, six from the scale-up group and six from the start-up group, were awarded prizes.
Over 600 projects from six industries were entered in this year's contest, and 20 of them made it to the final after three rounds of formidable competition. The first, second, and third prizes of the startup group were awarded to "New Generation of Phased-array Terminal for Satellite Communications", "R&D and Industrialization of Homemade Industrial Simulation Software", and four other projects. Prize winners of the scale-up group were "PhiGent Robotics - The Next Generation of Autonomous Driving Solutions Centered on 3D Comprehension", "PopuPiano Smart Portable Piano", and four more projects.
With a total prize money of about 9 million yuan, this contest highlighted the development of the "20+8" strategic emerging industries and future industrial clusters of Shenzhen, and targeted the six key industries promoted by the China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition. After the contest, participants will be provided with comprehensive support policies and services to help their businesses grow. These catalysts will include startup funding, settlement awards, priority to join MakerSpace with lower charges, priority to apply for apartments or rental subsidies for talent (for qualified winning teams only), etc.
Since its launch in 2008, the Innovation Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Contest has been held for 15 consecutive years. Over these years, a total of more than 20,000 entrepreneurship projects have been entered for competition, 4,000 of them came from overseas, and 707 won prizes. Ten listed companies, eight national-level specialized and sophisticated SMEs ("little giants"), and a number of outstanding businesses have emerged from the contest, including Orbbec, Appotronics, RoboSense, and others. It has become a bridge linking businesses with resources, such as capital, talent, and industries. It has also provided leverage to promote the innovation of governmental services and entrepreneurship and has become a signature innovation and entrepreneurship event of Nanshan District.
