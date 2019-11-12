Grand Launch of "Black Desert Mobile" Hits iOS and Android on December 11 Following 3 Million Pre-Registrations

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced the grand launch of the open-world action MMORPG Black Desert Mobile on iOS and Android devices on December 11, 2019. Hitting more than 3 million pre-registrations, Black Desert Mobile will reach more Adventurers across the globe with its new gameplay features and support for nine languages.

Starting December 11, Black Desert Mobile will offer Adventurers the same fast-paced action combat system and deep character customization options that they have enjoyed through PC, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and mobile platforms in a number of markets. Adventurers will have improved accessibility to the game with its support for English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Thai, Indonesian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Adventurers can begin Black Desert Mobile by choosing from five classes: Warrior, Ranger, Giant, Witch, or Valkyrie. They can explore the same core action of Black Desert on mobile while discovering various life skills such as fishing, gathering, trading, horse breeding, crafting, and camp management. Moreover, they can grow their strengths with different attributes including Equipment Enhancement, Accessories, the Black Spirit, and Pets. In-game systems will also offer an immersive gameplay experience, such as social guilds, weather changes, and Black Spirit Mode, which enables Adventurers to continue their game and get rewards without network connection, even if the app is completely turned off.

Meanwhile, Black Desert Mobile is collaborating with Black Desert SEA to run a special event. Until December 9, Adventurers can get Permanent Access, which can be used to play Black Desert SEA for free, by pre-registering on Black Desert Mobile's official website. More rewards will be provided if they also pre-register or pre-order on Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

For more information on Black Desert Mobile, visit the official website at www.world.blackdesertm.com .

The official gameplay trailer:https://youtu.be/t77N7qaXRx0

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

