Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Approved

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, announced a new office is now open in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area. Motto Mortgage Approved will hold a grand opening celebration in Tampa on Wednesday, June 26, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 8517 Gunn Highway.

The event will feature catered food and drinks provided by Beef 'O' Brady's, Fresh Bites, Fresh Kitchen, Just Bundt Cakes, Louis Pappas Market and Westchase BBQ. Ashley Smith & The Random Occurrence will provide the live music for the evening's celebration.

Established by Marilyn Dennis, a Tampa area local for more than 30 years with an extensive background in business and sales, Motto Mortgage Approved is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serving the Tampa Bay area and the entire Sunshine state.

"With our unique business model, Motto Mortgage Approved provides enormous benefits to our customers," said Dennis. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy, competitive mortgage options, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Susan Kikta, a mortgage expert with more than 25 years' experience in mortgage and loan processing, will serve as the branch manager and lead loan originator for Motto Mortgage Approved. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options – because no loan is one-size-fits-all.

"I'd love to see everyone on June 26 and have a chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage Approved along with our one-stop home shopping business partners to the Tampa Bay community," Dennis added. The Motto Mortgage Approved office is in the same building as an Allstate office, title agency, business accountant, a property manager and a business recruiting firm. All of these 'home needs' small businesses will be participating in the grand opening celebration.

A graduate of the University of South Florida, Dennis and her family were one of the first residents in Countryway in 1989 before moving to Westchase in 1994 and becoming one of the first residents in that community.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Approved at 888-976-6886. The event is open to all members of the community. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Approved:

Motto Mortgage Approved is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving the entire Tampa Bay metro area. NMLS# 1839404. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/approved-tampa/

