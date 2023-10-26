Grand opening of Bilia XPENG in Gothenburg

On October 27, we have our Grand opening of Bilia's new XPENG facility in Gothenburg, Sisjön. XPENG's first two models in Sweden – the sports sedan P7 and the SUV G9 will be on site, and we will also show the unique prototype X2, XPENG's flying car.

Our product specialists look forward to delivering a modern, digitalized, and personalized customer experience. This means everything related to the car ownership from advice, test drives, orders, deliveries to changing tires and performing service, etc.

"Now we are finally opening the doors to our own showroom after a summer and autumn with temporary showings at various locations in Gothenburg. The interest has been significant, and it feels good that our customers now can come directly to us for advice, test drive the cars, place orders and book service. This is what Bilia is all about - we take care of our customers’ needs within mobility. The next step in our establishment of Bilia XPENG in Sweden will likely be in Malmö," says Per Avander, CEO Bilia AB.

"The opening of Bilia's facility in Gothenburg is a milestone in XPENG's expansion in Sweden. With deliveries of the XPENG P7 and G9 underway, another XPENG facility in Sweden is a natural step for us. The cars have been well-received and with Bilia's recognized high-quality service, we further strengthen our position in the Swedish market", says Elvis Cheng, CEO of Sweden and Benelux at XPENG.

XPENG's first two models in Sweden – the sports sedan P7 and the SUV G9, stand out in terms of both range, efficient fast charging and outstanding technology. In connection with the opening, we look forward to the first deliveries of the G9 model to Gothenburg.

Gothenburg, October 26, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 24 2023, at 08:00 o'clock CEST .

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

