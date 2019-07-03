Grand Opening of The Recovery Village Palm Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Recovery Systems is proud to announce the opening of The Recovery Village Palm Beach, a full-service drug and alcohol treatment center in Lake Worth, Florida. The Recovery Village Palm Beach will offer a continuum of care for adults who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions.

According to federal officials, one person died every two hours in South Florida due to an opioid overdose in 2016. The opening of this center in Palm Beach County will help address South Florida's need for effective addiction treatment.

"We've successfully helped thousands of individuals on their road to recovery from addiction through our patient-centered approach and focus on evidence-based care," said Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Recovery Systems, Mitchell Eisenberg, MD. "We look forward to serving the South Florida community by providing high-quality, effective treatment at our newest facility."

A grand opening event is scheduled for July 12, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST at The Recovery Village Palm Beach, located at 4905 Lantana Rd., Lake Worth, FL 33463. The event will include food and live music, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility. Guests may RSVP at TheRecoveryVillageGrandOpening.eventbrite.com.

The Recovery Village Palm Beach will be part of Advanced Recovery Systems' nationwide network of accredited rehab centers which provide addiction and mental health treatment to adults and adolescents. The Recovery Village Palm Beach will accept most private insurance policies with private pay rates available.

To learn more about Advanced Recovery Systems facilities, please visit http://www.AdvancedRecoverySystems.com or contact Vice President of Business Development Allison Walsh at awalsh(at)advancedrecoverysystems.com.

About Advanced Recovery Systems

Advanced Recovery Systems is an integrated behavioral health care management company dedicated to the treatment of addiction, substance abuse and mental health conditions. Advanced Recovery Systems' network of treatment centers includes The Recovery Village Umatilla (Umatilla, Florida), The Recovery Village at Palmer Lake (Palmer Lake, Colorado), The Recovery Village Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Washington), The Recovery Village Columbus (Groveport, Ohio), Orlando Recovery Center (Orlando, Florida), Next Generation Village (Sebring, Florida), and The IAFF Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery (Upper Marlboro, Maryland). Advanced Recovery Systems also manages three locations of Next Step Village (Maitland, Umatilla and Eustis, Florida), recovery residences

SOURCE The Recovery Village Palm Beach