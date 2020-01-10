Grand Sierra Resort and Casino to deploy four new Playersoft applications in January 2020

RENO, Nev., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR), which has been hailed as one of the best casinos in the country by USA Today, has partnered with Playersoft Technologies to launch four new applications designed to provide the greatest possible guest experience. The Playersoft applications, including Mobile Enrollment, Hotel Enrollment, OneCard and Host Player Management, will launch at the resort in January 2020 enhancing guest service by automating processes and streamlining casino floor operations.

The Mobile Enrollment and Hotel Enrollment applications will provide ease of access, allowing guests to sign up at the front desk upon check-in, on the casino floor, or even off property at other events. GSR will leverage the Playersoft OneCard solution, which enables guests to accrue points for non-gaming activities and spend points at restaurants and retail stores at the resort.

As gaming operators increasingly cater to non-gaming guests as much as players, the OneCard application enables all patrons to earn incentives for their spend. Whether lounging by the pool, enjoying a meal at one of the resort's culinary destinations or gaming on the casino floor, OneCard allows GSR guests to accrue points with every transaction.

GSR will also begin to operate the Host Player Management application, which enhances the relationship between casino hosts and their players. Known across the gaming industry as "CasinoCRM," the application allows hosts and player development team members to stay on the floor while managing their daily job tasks.

"Guest experience is always our top priority at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino," said GSR Executive Director of Marketing Kaycea Grignon. "Playersoft's demonstrated track record in the gaming industry has made the company an excellent partner. We hope our guests appreciate the investment we are making to improve their experience, while team members notice the simplicity and efficiency of using the system to execute their daily tasks."

GSR will utilize the applications on Apple iOS devices to allow for flexibility, ease of use and drive user adoption. The hardware support is handled by Playersoft, who will also ensure all equipment used by team members.

"We are fortunate to have this opportunity to work with Grand Sierra Resort and Casino," said Playersoft President and CEO Tony de Leon. "I have done a lot of work with them over the years and have been a witness to the growth of the operation and have come to enjoy working with their team. I am ecstatic about delivering four of our best products to the resort."

ABOUT PLAYERSOFT Playersoft's Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is comprised of former casino operators who're able to recognize the challenges that gaming managers face and can help solve them with technology solutions tailor-made for gaming. The Playersoft product suite is touted by over 100 casinos across the USA as being the standard for mobile applications in brick & mortar gaming operations. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: playersoft.com.

ABOUT GRAND SIERRA RESORT Located in the heart of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe region, Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is an all-encompassing casino-resort with nearly 2,000 newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 1,370 slot machines, 35 table games, a poker room featuring seven tables and the Infinity High Limit Room. The destination's premier gaming property offers visitors a wide variety of amenities including the 2,500+ capacity, critically-acclaimed Grand Theatre, home to Reno-Tahoe's finest entertainment experience, exhilarating nightlife at the spectacular LEX Nightclub, more than a dozen delectable restaurant and dining choices including Charlie Palmer Steak and Lounge, a spa, branded retail shopping, a remarkable year-round outdoor pool and fire pit experience, Reno's largest outdoor ice skating rink, a two-screen cinema, a 50-lane bowling center, adrenaline-pumping rides and an aqua golf driving range. For more information, please visit grandsierraresort.com or to make reservations call 1-800-648-5080. For the latest and greatest news on GSR, find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

