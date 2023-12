"Grand Theft Auto 6" Won't Launch Till 2025. Is Take-Two Stock Still a Buy?

Its sales growth has been meager in 2023, and its net losses have been significant. And yet Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock still trounced the market this year by rising over 50% through early December.That unlikely rally was sparked by soaring investor optimism around the video game developer's packed content pipeline. Management promised dozens of big franchise launches over the next two years that should help catapult the business to a leadership position in the industry.One of the most anticipated of these launches is Grand Theft Auto 6, which follows the hugely successful GTA 5 that was released over a decade ago. But GTA 6 won't come out until sometime in 2025, investors have just learned. How might that release update impact the bullish investing thesis? Let's dive right in.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel