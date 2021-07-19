Grand Touring Automobiles expands super luxury commitment into Alberta

Award-winning dealership group creates new super luxury destination in Calgary with two separate acquisitions and adds Bugatti and Koenigsegg nationally.

CALGARY, AB, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - A super luxury automobile retail powerhouse is coalescing around three respected Calgary dealerships backed by Canada's largest retailer of fine luxury and sporting cars.

Grand Touring Automobiles will now represent Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, RIMAC and Rolls-Royce in Calgary.

The Alberta operations of Weissach Group (Automobili Pininfarina, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus, Koenigsegg and RIMAC) and two brands from the Dilawri Group of Companies (Aston Martin and Bentley) will be merged into a new operation, the companies announced today. Rolls-Royce was part of a previous purchase.

Grand Touring Automobiles – Calgary, as it will be known, will represent all brands across Canada's prairies and is effective immediately.

In addition to the above, Grand Touring Automobiles has also acquired responsibility to represent Bugatti and Koenigsegg for Canada. In 2020, Grand Touring Automobiles was the number one dealer for Bugatti sales in North America, and is honoured to now represent the brand nationally. The addition of Koenigsegg comes at an exciting time as the Swedish high-performance sportscar company has earned critical acclaim. More details about this new addition to the Grand Touring Automobiles brand will follow later this week.

In Calgary, the former Weissach facility on Heritage Drive will house Automobili Pininfarina, Lamborghini, Lotus, RIMAC and Rolls-Royce; while Aston Martin and Bentley, along with the group's pre-owned operations, will be presented at the existing store on Glendeer Circle in the Calgary Auto Mall. All brands will be brought together to create a super luxury destination in the next few years.

"Having a portfolio of super luxury brands in Calgary is the perfect fit in more ways than one," says Grand Touring Automobiles Dealer Principal and CEO, Paul Cummings. "Our experience serving the super luxury and sporting car markets, and our strong relationships with storied brands like Lamborghini, Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce make this combination both a natural and logical extension of what we do. But it's the extraordinary dedication to customer service, and the enduring respect these organizations have for their customers that aligns perfectly with the principles that have been the foundation of our success. Between the products and the people, it's hard to imagine a better fit," said Cummings.

"We have great faith in the Calgary market and its ability to adapt to the changing dynamics," Cummings added. "The dealerships joining our family can count on the support and resources that have been the foundation of our business over the past decade."

About Grand Touring Automobiles

Grand Touring Automobiles is Canada's premier retailer of luxury automobiles. The luxury and exotic brands represented include Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Bentley, Bugatti, Karma, Jaguar, Land Rover, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lotus, Polestar, RIMAC, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Volvo. It is the stage upon which each brand portrays its unique interpretation of refinement, sophistication, safety and style – a collection unmatched in Canada, and presented by a dedicated curator seeking the ultimate automobile experience for discerning customers. With Ontario locations in Toronto, Vaughan and Waterloo, Alberta locations in Calgary, and Quebec locations in Montreal, Grand Touring Automobiles proudly offers the largest and best selection of luxury and exotic cars in Canada.

For more information about Grand Touring Automobiles, please visit: www.grandtouringautos.com.

Summary of images provided alongside the media release

Aston Martin Valhalla

Automobili Pininfarina Battista Hyper GT

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae

Lotus Emira

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

RIMAC Nevera

Rolls-Royce Phantom

