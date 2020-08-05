Grand Velas Los Cabos Named #1 Luxury Hotel in Mexico, #8 in the World

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setting the standard for resorts that surpass travelers' expectation, Velas Resorts were once again recognized in TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards. Grand Velas Los Cabos was honored as the #1 luxury resort in Mexico and the #8 worldwide. All three sister Grand Velas properties are noted in among the Top 25 Hotels — Mexico with the Riviera Nayarit and Riviera Maya resorts noted as #7 and #12, respectively. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, the resort collection also received distinctions this year among the top hotels for luxury, service, all-inclusive offerings and romance.

Highlighted below is the full list of award categories and acclamations:

World's Top Hotels:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #8

Top Luxury Hotels in the World:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #9

Top All-Inclusive Resorts in the World:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #3

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit – #8

Grand Velas Riviera Maya – #13

Top Hotels in Mexico:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #1

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit – #7

Grand Velas Riviera Maya – #12

Top Luxury Hotels in Mexico:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #1

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit – #6

Grand Velas Riviera Maya – #10

Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #1

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit – #4

Grand Velas Riviera Maya – #6

Top Hotels with Exceptional Service in Mexico:



Grand Velas Los Cabos – #1

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit – #8

Grand Velas Riviera Maya – #20

Additionally, the resort collection's adults-only boutique hotel Casa Velas ranked #12 on the 25 Most Popular Romantic Hotels in Mexico list.

As a family-owned company, Velas Resorts has quickly adapted to ever-changing guest needs and tastes by consistently rolling out new amenities, services, and facilities. Innovative offerings include everything from baby concierges and designer handbags on loan, to teens' lounges, packages for divorcees and single parents, and unique spa treatments inspired by Mayan culture.

All company resorts have all received the global safety stamp of approval from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) due to state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in a 15-page Stay Safe with Velas program.

For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.

About Velas Resorts

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel and beach club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta, a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico'sBaja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: : http://www.velasmagazine.com.

