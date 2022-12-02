|
Grand Welcome Doubles Growth Goals in The Year of 2022
TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Welcome, one of the leading short term-vacation rental management franchises in the industry, released their revenue growth projections for 2022-2023 and found they have doubled in growth sales since 2021. Grand Welcome offers homes in some of the world's most highly attractive areas including Nashville, TN, Maui, HI, and Lake Tahoe, CA.
From 2021 to 2022 Grand Welcome doubled its overall growth projections over 200%, increasing revenue from $20 million to $46 million and has gone from 14 franchisees to 60 across the United States.
"We are eager and optimistic about the year of 2023 for Grand Welcome,'' said Brandon Ezra, CEO of Grand Welcome. "We have obtained some of the highest levels of talent in the short-term vacation rental industry and are forecasted to expand further into 2023."
Grand Welcome is projected to have 950 properties within 15 states in the United States by 2023. The latest territories of expansion include:
- Bend, OR
- North Georgia Mountains (Blue Ridge/Ellijay)
- Space Coast, FL
- St. Augustine, FL
Grand Welcome is on an upward trend of success and franchisees are finding the systems and processes effective to earn profit within the emerging vacation rental industry.About Grand Welcome
Named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises of 2022, Grand Welcome has become one of the leading short-term rental property management businesses in the United States. Founded in 2009, the company is consistently growing the number of franchise locations, properties, and range of destinations it offers to valued and loyal customers.
To learn more about Grand Welcome franchise opportunities, visit www.grandwelcomefranchise.com or call 803.991.4297
