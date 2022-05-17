GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO KICKS OFF 'GRANDE SUMMER': RENOVATIONS REVEALED, NEW SEASONAL CELEBRATIONS INTRODUCED

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, a 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by two premier hotels, has launched its Grande Summer programming to complement the recent multimillion-dollar renovations to both The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando. Designed as an oasis for guests of all ages and stages of life, the range of new enriching activities, holiday experiences and seasonal culinary and spa offerings provides a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation for the ultimate summer vacation.

In addition to the world-class Ritz-Carlton spa, The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, and outdoor adventures just minutes away from Orlando's other notable attractions, families and groups looking for a true retreat will also find new resort-wide events designed to create lasting memories. Programming includes family movie nights, poolside sno-cones and craft mocktails designed for kids, hands-on games, live entertainment, complimentary Saturday night fireworks displays and holiday-specific culinary offerings across the resort's 12 acclaimed dining venues led by award-winning chefs Melissa Kelly and John Tesar.

Having undergone extensive renovations in the last year, the resort now features upgraded public spaces, restaurants, guestrooms and suites across the property; pools and private poolside cabanas at The Ritz-Carlton; and JW Marriott's newest restaurant, Knife Burger, and the freshly restored EvrBar. For growing families, JW Marriott's new two and three-bedroom Executive Family Suites provide idyllic accommodations for a summer getaway with built-in bunk beds perfect for teens and little ones, king-size beds for parents and separate living areas to give everyone the space they need to feel right at home.

Every Saturday night the new LakesAlive! Fireworks display will entertain guests, with special shows occurring over these holiday timeframes: Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day (visit Grandelakes.com for specific dates). The show is complimentary for overnight guests, with upgrade options available that include food and beverage service at both hotels and a private in-room viewing package at The Ritz-Carlton designed for a family of four.

In addition to other holiday-themed poolside games and activities throughout the summer, for Memorial Day weekend, families can enjoy a one-of-a-kind animal show meet-and-greet, showcasing a gator wrangler and falconer who will share stories of close encounters with exotic animals. For the July 4th weekend, The Ritz-Carlton will host a luau-themed fair, featuring games, contests, shows, slides and more on the DaVinci Lawn.

The only Ritz-Carlton spa in the United States to feature two new treatments, Grande Lakes Orlando now offers both a Biologique Recherché Bespoke Facial and Non-Surgical Face Lift. Additionally, monthly summer spa specials designed to rejuvenate body and mind will include June Top to Toe treatment, providing a curated ESPA aromatherapy experience to soothe guests from head to toe; a July Oribe Scalp Treatment; an August Alpha Beta Peel Facial with Dermaflash; and a September Grande Citrus Escape. In August, the spa will debut Surrender Sundays with discounts on specific signature treatments.

During their Grande Summer vacation, guests are invited to take a picture, post it to Instagram and use the hashtag "SUMMERGLO" to be instantly entered for a chance to win another stay.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, its Grande Summer programming and to reserve your stay, visit www.grandelakes.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

