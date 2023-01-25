GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO UNVEILS FULL COMPLETION OF ITS "GRANDE" NEW WATERPARK ATTRACTION

Luxury Resort Elevates Its Bespoke Outdoor Adventure Offerings with Brand-New Waterpark Expansion Featuring Racing Slides, Lazy River, and Dining Options

ORLANDO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando , the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, celebrates the full completion of its "grande" new waterpark experience. On the heels of its recently completed multimillion-dollar, property-wide renovation project that encompassed both hotels, this latest waterpark addition welcomes guests and families to an elevated aquatic experience with attractions and amenities for all ages.

Inspired by the resort's natural surroundings, the newly reconfigured and expanded Grande Lakes Waterpark at JW Marriott Orlando now features six distinct zones including a signature lazy river, Headwaters Slide Tower boasting three waterslides, Aquaventure obstacle course complete with climbing and slide features, and a celebrated restaurant and VIP firepit lounge—Oasis. Separate areas are designed to encourage family fun or facilitate more secluded relaxation, with an abundance of private, full-service cabanas and daybeds also available to guests. 12 private cabanas offer varying levels of luxury, from options with simple loungers to high-end cabanas with furnishings, entertainment consoles, and private plunge pools. 26 poolside and swim-up daybeds line water features and firepits for added comfort. Integrated seamlessly into the resort to elevate its outdoor setting, the Grande Lakes Waterpark is set to become a primary attraction for explorative guests.

In addition to the enhanced waterpark experience at JW Marriott Orlando, guests can explore the recently enhanced aquatic fun at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Debuting with its recent renovation, the property showcases a new Solaire heated pool, lined with luxury poolside cabanas. The 12 exclusive cabanas feature a private butler, wireless internet, HDTV, a refrigerator, and other amenities. For a quiet respite, grown-ups can escape to an adults-only lap pool and hot tub at the award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Additional Poolside Indulgence

Enhancing the waterpark experience, Grande Lakes Orlando welcomed a new poolside dining option, Knife Burger, at JW Marriott Orlando. Here, guests can enjoy creative and casual fare from award-winning Chef John Tesar, whose on-site restaurant, Knife & Spoon, recently earned a MICHELIN star. Utilizing beef sourced from high-quality Texas-raised cattle at 44 Farms, guests can pair their choice of burger with crispy fries or a decadent milkshake to take their pool day snack game to the next level. Also available will be mobile poolside dining, where guests may order through the mobile app to indulge in the latest bites and beverages from Knife Burger with ease. And as the day winds down, guests are also invited to visit the enhanced lobby bar, EvrBar, for specialty cocktails, craft beers, and late-night light bites, with panoramic views of the waterpark through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Make It an Overnight Adventure

Perfect for any travel occasion with the family, guests can take advantage of overnight packages and resort credit offerings at Grande Lakes Orlando for even more fun at the waterpark and across the property. Families will embrace the new Executive Family Suite accommodations at the JW Marriott Orlando, offering king beds for adults, bunk beds for kids, and adjoining room options. Guests are also encouraged to explore overnight discounts with the Family Connecting Rooms Package.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and to book a stay, please visit www.grandelakes.com.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as two picture-perfect pools and Grande Lakes Waterpark, which includes the guest-favorite lazy river. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant awarded one Star in the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022 and led by award-winning chef John Tesar; and MICHELIN Guide Florida 2022-recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grande Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

