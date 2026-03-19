TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
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19.03.2026 08:03:50
Grandpuits Zero-crude Platform: TotalEnergies Starts Production at France’s First Advanced Plastics Recycling Plant
Download the Press ReleaseParis, March 19, 2026 – TotalEnergies has launched France’s first advanced plastics recycling plant, with an annual capacity of 15,000 tons, at its Grandpuits site southeast of Paris. This start-up marks another step in the conversion of the refinery into a zero-crude platform.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
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