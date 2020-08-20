GrandView Aviation Earns Coveted Rank on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies List

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, Maryland's largest private jet and helicopter charter operator, announced today that it was named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 Inc. 5000 list, their third year on the list. According to Inc., companies on this year's presitigious list produced an aggregate revenue of $209 billion in 2019. GrandView has defined its consistent reputation on the Inc. 5000 list with sales increased by 164% from 2016 to 2019 and over 3,500 flight hours flown last year.

GrandView expects to continue its upward trajectory with expansion into new regions this year. In addition to its Baltimore, Austin, and Chicago locations, the company plans to launch a base in Atlanta in September. GrandViewcurrently employs 55 aviation professionals and is in an active state of recruiting for additional employees.

"It's rare to be on the Inc 5000 list once, and to be listed a third time speaks to the dedication our team has to fueling our growth," said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer at GrandView Aviation. "We're excited to continue to grow and bring great aviation careers to every new city we enter. Being on the Inc. 5000 list is a true honor."

The company's Phenom 300 aircraft provide exceptional range that outperforms most light jets. This fleet, in tandem with its rotor-wing counterpart, allows for a high degree of utility to support GrandView's dedication to charter and medical missions.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points from the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Central United States. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

