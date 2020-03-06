GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2019 and AGM Convocation

Schiphol - 6 March 2020. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it has published its Annual Report 2019 including the Financial Statements 2019.

The Annual Report is available for download and in digital form on GrandVision’s website: annualreport2019.grandvision.com

GrandVision has also published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.grandvision.com). The AGM will be held on 24 April 2020 at 11:00 CET at the

Steigenberger Airport Hotel, Schiphol Haarlemmermeer.

In accordance with the support agreement with EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision will propose the conditional appointment of four Supervisory Board members:

Ms. Grita Loebsack, a German national, Chief Marketing Officer at Essilor

Ms. Sara Francescutto, an Italian national, Head of Market Business Controlling at Luxottica

Ms. Claudia Giganti, an Italian national, Head of Real Estate Controlling at Luxottica

Mr. Eric Léonard, a French national, co-Chief Integration Officer of EssilorLuxottica

The appointments will be effective upon and subject to closing of the Transaction, namely the sale of HAL’s shares in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica. The proposed appointments will be for a four-year period ending at the AGM in 2024. More information about the proposed Supervisory Board members and the other AGM agenda items can be found in the AGM convocation.

?

?

Attachment