Granite Announces Change in Divestiture Plans

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced its decision to retain the Water Resources and Mineral Services businesses that were previously classified as held for sale and reported in discontinued operations. The financial results for these businesses will be reported within continuing operations, and their assets and liabilities will no longer be classified as held for sale. A Form 8-K with segment information for each of the previously reported 2022 and 2021 quarterly periods and for the years ended 2021 and 2020 will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to our third quarter Form 10-Q filing.

"Although we saw significant interest in the Water Resources and Mineral Services businesses, current market conditions undermined our efforts to secure appropriate value for the businesses,” stated Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "Both businesses have performed very well this year, supported by strong underlying market demand which remains resilient. The ongoing drought concerns across much of the country, coupled with the strong demand for mineral resources, makes us optimistic about the outlook for these businesses. Our teams’ ability to identify and develop new water sources and deliver potable water to communities complements our civil construction business. We believe these businesses will drive greater shareholder value and be accretive to EBITDA margin.”

Larkin continued, "During 2022, we have invested in our businesses and returned value to shareholders with over 2.3 million shares repurchased, including 367,000 shares in the third quarter as we completed the final settlement of the accelerated share repurchase. Granite’s liquidity remains strong. In the near term, our priority is to continue to invest in, strengthen, and grow our businesses in alignment with our plan.”

