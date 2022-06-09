Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the "Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, were elected as set out below.

A total of 50,891,925 stapled units (77.4% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters other than the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, which was conducted by ballot. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings, and the ballot in respect of the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, indicated the following:

As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Votes For % Votes Withheld % Peter Aghar 50,631,279 99.95 26,837 0.05 50,620,806 99.93 37,310 0.07 Remco Daal 50,636,293 99.96 21,823 0.04 50,625,129 99.93 32,987 0.07 Kevan Gorrie 50,631,291 99.95 26,825 0.05 50,610,667 99.91 47,449 0.09 Fern Grodner 50,632,944 99.95 25,172 0.05 50,613,030 99.91 45,086 0.09 Kelly Marshall 49,458,355 97.63 1,199,761 2.37 49,530,542 97.77 1,127,574 2.23 Al Mawani 50,602,217 99.89 55,899 0.11 50,602,659 99.89 55,457 0.11 Gerald Miller 50,472,383 99.63 185,733 0.37 50,449,538 99.59 208,578 0.41 Sheila A. Murray 49,983,708 98.67 674,408 1.33 49,953,473 98.61 704,643 1.39 Emily Pang 50,633,965 99.95 24,151 0.05 50,612,887 99.91 45,229 0.09 Jennifer Warren 50,633,684 99.95 24,432 0.05 50,613,910 99.91 44,206 0.09

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT 50,807,355 99.85 78,353 0.15 Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP 50,807,795 99.85 77,914 0.15

Votes For % Votes Against % Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation 48,906,250 96.54 1,751,865 3.46

Votes For % Votes Against % Ordinary resolution approving certain amendments to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017 50,630,873 99.95 27,243 0.05

Votes For % Votes Against % Special resolution approving an amendment to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017 50,568,591 99.82 89,525 0.18

Votes For % Votes Against % Special resolution approving certain amendments to the Articles of Granite GP 14,697,668 29.01 35,966,663 70.99

Votes For % Votes Against % Ordinary resolution approving the Non-Employee Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of Granite GP (as amended) 50,034,027 98.77 624,089 1.23

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 137 investment properties representing approximately 57.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

