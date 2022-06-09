09.06.2022 23:52:00

Granite Announces Voting Results From Its 2022 Joint Annual General and Special Meetings of Stapled Unitholders

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP”) announced today the results of the matters voted on at their joint annual general and special meetings of stapled unitholders held earlier today (the "Meetings”). Each of the individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP, as set out Granite’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, were elected as set out below.

A total of 50,891,925 stapled units (77.4% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meetings.

The votes were conducted by show of hands in respect of all matters other than the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, which was conducted by ballot. Proxies received by management in advance of the Meetings, and the ballot in respect of the special resolution approving certain amendments to the articles of Granite GP, indicated the following:

As Trustee of Granite REIT

As Director of Granite GP

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Peter Aghar

50,631,279

99.95

26,837

0.05

50,620,806

99.93

37,310

0.07

Remco Daal

50,636,293

99.96

21,823

0.04

50,625,129

99.93

32,987

0.07

Kevan Gorrie

50,631,291

99.95

26,825

0.05

50,610,667

99.91

47,449

0.09

Fern Grodner

50,632,944

99.95

25,172

0.05

50,613,030

99.91

45,086

0.09

Kelly Marshall

49,458,355

97.63

1,199,761

2.37

49,530,542

97.77

1,127,574

2.23

Al Mawani

50,602,217

99.89

55,899

0.11

50,602,659

99.89

55,457

0.11

Gerald Miller

50,472,383

99.63

185,733

0.37

50,449,538

99.59

208,578

0.41

Sheila A. Murray

49,983,708

98.67

674,408

1.33

49,953,473

98.61

704,643

1.39

Emily Pang

50,633,965

99.95

24,151

0.05

50,612,887

99.91

45,229

0.09

Jennifer Warren

50,633,684

99.95

24,432

0.05

50,613,910

99.91

44,206

0.09

 

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite REIT

50,807,355

99.85

78,353

0.15

Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of Granite GP and authorization of the directors of Granite GP to fix the remuneration of Deloitte LP

50,807,795

99.85

77,914

0.15

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Non-binding advisory resolution on Granite’s approach to executive compensation

48,906,250

96.54

1,751,865

3.46

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Ordinary resolution approving certain amendments to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017

50,630,873

99.95

27,243

0.05

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Special resolution approving an amendment to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of Granite REIT dated December 20, 2017

50,568,591

99.82

89,525

0.18

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Special resolution approving certain amendments to the Articles of Granite GP

14,697,668

29.01

35,966,663

70.99

 

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Ordinary resolution approving the Non-Employee Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of Granite GP (as amended)

50,034,027

98.77

624,089

1.23

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 137 investment properties representing approximately 57.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Associate Director, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

