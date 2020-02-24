Granite Awarded $25 Million Interchange Reconstruction Project in Southern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $25 million contract by the California Department of Transportation for the Interstate 8 at Imperial Avenue Interchange Reconstruction Project in El Centro, California, approximately 115 miles east of San Diego.

Granite’s scope of work includes the complete removal of the existing bridge and associated on/off ramps as well as reconstructing the interchange with a new bridge and ramps that will provide easier access into the City of El Centro from Interstate 8. Work will be completed by Granite teams from both its Desert Cities Region and its South Coast Region. Construction materials for the project, including both aggregates and asphalt, will be supplied by nearby Granite facilities.

"We are always pleased to have the opportunity to do work that is in the backyard of one of our office locations,” said Granite Regional Vice President, Brad Williams. "Not only will this project provide improved access into the City of El Centro, it allows our teams to make an impact on the community in which our Imperial Valley employees live and work.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and is estimated to be complete in the third quarter of 2021.

About Granite

