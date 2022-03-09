Granite Awarded $32 Million Highway Realignment in California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been selected for the State Route 20 Omega Curve Realignment project in Nevada County, California. The project is awarded by Caltrans and funded by State and Federal aid. The $32 million contract is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

This project realigns two existing curves along State Route 20, a high-traffic area with many accidents, and will create a safer passage for the traveling public in Nevada County.

"This is a large earthwork project, running through steep terrain of the Tahoe National Forest—these types of projects do not come around often,” said Granite’s Vice President of Regional Operations Carter Rohrbough. "Our team is excited to capitalize on the opportunity to build this project and continue our successful partnership with the local Caltrans teams.”

The realignment project provides a solid platform for crews to begin work in the 2022 season, which is a challenging bid/build market. Originally second in the bid rankings, Granite was awarded this project because of its clearly articulated Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) strategy and commitment.

Materials for this project will be supplied by Granite’s Bradshaw Hot Plant facility—42,000 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt will be used for paving the new alignment.

The project is expected to start in April 2022 and anticipated to be complete in summer 2023.

