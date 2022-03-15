Granite Bridge Replacement Project Wins Award from the Associated General Contractors of California

On Friday, March 11th, Granite (NYSE:GVA) received an AGC of California Constructor Award. The Constructor Awards program "recognizes the diversity and ingenuity of the construction industry by awarding the ‘best of the best’ each year. The Constructor Awards highlight both the challenges and successes of AGC of California member companies.” Granite also won two Constructor Awards in 2021.

The Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge project won in the Heavy Civil Under $15 Million category. This project replaced a bridge that had been destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in 2018. The project was completed with extra sensitivity to the environmental considerations of working in a streambed, with special focus on preventing debris from entering the waterway. Dedicated in July 2021, the new, 143-foot bridge carries two lanes of traffic and a five-foot wide pedestrian walkway.

"The entire Granite family congratulates the Triunfo Bridge project team,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite president and CEO. "The team truly lived up to our core value of Excellence. We are proud that their efforts have been recognized by AGC of California.”

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to manage and work with such talented team members,” said Steven Jackson, the project manager for the bridge replacement. "As usual with construction, there were several challenges, however, through perseverance and ‘planning the work and working the plan,’ we were successful, and excellence prevailed.”

In addition to the steel structure, the new bridge required cast in drilled hole piles and abutments, retaining walls, storm drains, catch basins, sidewalks, accessible ramps, and asphalt paving at the approaches and exits to the bridge. In addition, water, gas, and electric utilities were reconfigured.

About Granite

