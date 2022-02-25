|
25.02.2022 16:51:36
Granite Construction Dips As Quarterly Earnings Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) are down more than 8% Friday morning after the company's fourth quarter results came in below the Street view.
The company reported net loss of $13.2 million, or $0.28 per share in the fourth quarter compared with net income of $8 million, or $0.17 per share, in the same period last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.05 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.36 per share.
Revenue from continuing operations decreased 17.7% year-over-year to $683.2 million, impacted by lower construction revenue. The consensus estimate stood at $960.7 million.
The company said construction revenue in the fourth quarter decreased compared to the same period last year primarily due to the impact of inclement weather in California.
GVA touched a new low of $31.02 this morning before edging up to $31.60 currently.
