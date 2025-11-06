Granite Construction Aktie

Granite Construction für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 879080 / ISIN: US3873281071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 13:33:25

Granite Construction Earnings Up In Q3; Guides FY25; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) reported on Thursday that its net income attributable to the company increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of Granite Construction are increasing by around 3.54% in the pre-market trading.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company increased 30 percent to $102.93 million from $78.95 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.98 versus $1.57 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company jumped 36 percent to $124.47 million from $90.54 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.70 versus $2.05 last year.

On average, three analysts had expected the company to report $2.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA increased to $197.34 million from $138.77 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 44% percent to $215.57 million from $149.28 million in the prior year.

Operating income increased to $143.65 million from $104.30 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.28 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company narrowed its revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 to $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion, down from $4.35 billion to $4.55 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal 2025 is increased to a range of 11.50% to 12.50% from a range of 11.25% to 12.25%.

In the pre-market trading, Granite Construction is 3.54% higher at $106.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Granite Construction Inc. 85,00 -0,58% Granite Construction Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen