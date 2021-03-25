Granite Construction Incorporated Announces Record Date and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA; the "Company") announced today that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 12, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

About Granite

