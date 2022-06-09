09.06.2022 22:45:00

Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

