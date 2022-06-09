|
09.06.2022 22:45:00
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.
About Granite
Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005997/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Granite Construction Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Granite Construction Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Granite Construction Inc.
|29,80
|-0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.