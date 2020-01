Granite Ranked Among World’s Most Admired Companies

Granite (NYSE:GVA), America’s Infrastructure Company™, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Fortune Magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies. The Fortune list is a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies as graded by their corporate peers.

Granite President and Chief Executive Officer James H. Roberts attributes the award to the company’s 7,200-person workforce. "It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized among the most admirable companies in the world. This recognition is a testament to our people who are the driving force behind our success.”

Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry to conduct this survey of corporate reputation in which executives, directors, and securities analysts rated Granite on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The complete World's Most Admired Companies list appears in the February issue of the magazine.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

