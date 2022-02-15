Granite Receives NAPA Recognition – 72 Awards and Commendations

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has received 72 awards and commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), recognizing the company’s plant operations, paving operations, and adherence to best practices across six states. The awards were presented at NAPA’s 67th annual meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Diamond Commendations

The Diamond Commendation Program is a nationally recognized effort to document and promulgate best practices for "asphalt plant operations, terminal operations, asphalt production, and paving.” "Our success in securing Diamond Commendations from NAPA is something we’re very proud of,” said Brad Estes, Granite vice president of construction materials. "Our customers can be assured that we always strive for excellence in quality, safety, environment, and compliance.” Granite received a total of 46 commendations in the following categories:

Diamond Achievement Commendation: 2

This commendation emphasizes continuous improvement and covers plant and site operations. Factors include site appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting/regulatory compliance, and community relations.

Paving Commendations: 2

This commendation recognizes extraordinary paving crews. It is based on training for supervisors and crews, utilization of paving best practices, and regulatory compliance.

Diamond Achievement with Sustainable Commendation: 20

This commendation evaluates the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt facility. It analyzes how the facility implements sustainability and community engagement principles.

Diamond Quality Commendation: 22

This commendation is based on a number of site operations. Factors include grading quality management, recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) and aggregate handling, asphalt storage, air quality, control rooms, silos, and truck scales.

Quality in Construction (QIC) Awards

NAPA’s Quality in Construction Awards recognize excellence in asphalt paving for three categories of projects: those under 50,000 tons of asphalt, those over 50,000 tons, and airport pavement projects. "Asphalt paving is key to Granite’s core business, so it’s an honor to have so many of our paving projects recognized by NAPA,” said Jim Radich, Granite executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Our teams are focused on excellence in project execution, and it is gratifying to see our hard work acknowledged.” Granite received a total of 26 QIC awards.

General Paving (<50K Tons): 22

Highway Paving (>50K Tons): 1

Airport Paving: 3

Diamond Commendations List:

Diamond Achievement Commendation Gardner Asphalt Plant, CA Anchorage Asphalt Plant, AK

Paving Commendations Valley Region – Sacramento, CA Everett Paving Crew, WA

Diamond Achievement with Sustainable Commendation Ventura Hot-/Warm-Mix Plant, CA Big Rock Asphalt Plant, CA Desert Cities Asphalt Concrete, CA Salinas Asphalt Plant, CA Pleasanton Asphalt Plant, CA Felton Asphalt Plant, CA Bradshaw Asphalt Plant, CA Santa Clara Asphalt Facility, CA Ellensburg 9X Asphalt Plant, WA Vancouver Asphalt Plant, WA Selah Asphalt Plant, WA Martin Asphalt Plant, WA Singer Asphalt Plant, WA Smith Island Asphalt Plant, WA Hanford Asphalt Plant, WA Hermiston Asphalt Plant, WA Moses Lake Asphalt Plant, WA Baker Flats Asphalt Plant, WA Lockwood Gencor 600 Asphalt Plant, NV Sparks Asphalt Plant, NV

Diamond Quality Commendation Coalinga Asphalt Plant, CA Bradshaw Asphalt Plant, CA Ventura Hot-/Warm-Mix Plant, CA Vernalis Asphalt Plant, CA Five Bridges Asphalt Plant, CA Gardner Plant Asphalt Plant, CA Solari Plant Asphalt Plant, CA Lee Vining Asphalt Plant, CA Littlerock Asphalt Plant, CA French Camp Asphalt Plant, CA Selah Asphalt Plant, WA Hanford Asphalt Plant, WA Baker Flats Asphalt Plant, WA Dallesport Asphalt Plant, WA Ellensburg Asphalt, WA Omak Asphalt Plant, WA Moses Lake Asphalt Plant, WA Hermiston Asphalt Plant, WA Singer Asphalt Plant, WA Vancouver Asphalt Plant, WA Smith Island Asphalt Plant, WA Martin Asphalt Plant, WA



QIC Awards List:

General Paving (<50K Tons) Caltrans 05-1N1704 Hwy 135 Los Alamos, CA Hwy. 1 in Mendocino County, CA Hwy. 20 Westport, CA Hwy. 68 in Monterey County, CA Hwy. 9 in Saratoga, CA Various Roads in Lancaster, CA Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians- Section 24 Roadway Improvements Phase 1A, CA Lincoln St. in Mecca, CA Hwy. 18 in Los Angeles County, CA Various Roads in Santa Paula, CA I-5 in Coalinga, CA Rte. 145 in Helm, CA Old Glenn Highway MP 0.0 to 9.4 Pavement Preservation, AK Various Roads in Anchorage, AK Sahuarita Road in Tucson, AZ Various Roads in Green Valley, AZ McCarran Blvd. in Reno, NV I-15 in Davis County, UT SR-248 in Park City, UT Cornelius Pass Road in Portland, OR I-5 in Vancouver, WA Various Roads in Clark County, NV

Highway Paving (>50K Tons) SR 179 in Salt Lake City, UT

Airport Paving Bishop Airport Runway 12-30 Rehabilitation, CA Moffet Federal Airfield Runway 14R-32L in Mountain View, CA Port of Astoria Airport Main Apron in Warrenton, OR



About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,200 companies as its members, was founded in 1955.

