Granite Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net loss from continuing operations totaled ($19) million, or ($0.42) per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($63) million, or ($1.38) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (1) totaled ($13) million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations (1) of ($7) million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, in the prior year.

Revenue decreased $18 million to $548 million compared to $566 million in the prior year.

Gross profit decreased $4 million to $50 million compared to $54 million in the prior year; and gross profit margin decreased to 9.1% compared to 9.5% in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses were $59 million or 10.7% of revenue, compared to $61 million or 10.8% of revenue in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) from continuing operations totaled $4 million compared to $9 million in the prior year.

CAP (2) totaled $3.9 billion, which was down $75 million sequentially to the prior quarter and down $237 million compared to the prior year.

Cash and marketable securities decreased $54 million to $398 million compared to $452 million in the prior year, while debt decreased $41 million to $299 million from $340 million in the prior year.

"While the first quarter of the year is typically slower due to the seasonal nature of our business, we made significant strides executing on our strategic plan," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "We closed on the sale of Inliner and utilized a portion of the proceeds to pay off one half of our term loan while also repurchasing 611,000 shares. We made good progress on the previously-announced divestitures of the Water Resources and Mineral Services businesses that we expect to complete later this year. I am pleased with the CAP distribution among our groups and with the level of bidding activity and opportunities in our markets. I believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategic plan and drive increased profitability through project execution and investment in our businesses while continuing to be opportunistic in delivering immediate value to shareholders through share repurchases."

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA”) from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

(2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Change Revenue from continuing operations $ 474,935 $ 506,971 $ (32,036 ) (6.3 )% Gross profit from continuing operations $ 48,192 $ 52,769 $ (4,577 ) (8.7 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue from continuing operations 10.1 % 10.4 %

Committed and Awarded Projects March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change - Quarter over Quarter March 31, 2021 Change - Year over Year California $ 1,480,950 $ 1,476,066 $ 4,884 0.3 % $ 1,349,272 $ 131,678 9.8 % Central 1,426,255 1,585,309 (159,054 ) (10.0 )% 2,057,790 (631,535 ) (30.7 )% Mountain 1,027,522 948,689 78,833 8.3 % 764,870 262,652 34.3 % Total $ 3,934,727 $ 4,010,064 $ (75,337 ) (1.9 )% $ 4,171,932 $ (237,205 ) (5.7 )%

Construction revenue decreased compared to the prior year primarily due to a $29 million decrease in revenue in the Central group. The Central group's decrease in revenue, which was partially offset by strong performance in the Arizona region, was expected as the group continues to work through the Old Risk Portfolio ("ORP") and works to transform the Texas and Florida regions. The California group revenue decrease of $15 million was partially offset by an increase of $12 million in revenue in the Mountain group. Gross profit decreased compared to the prior year due to lower revenue and continued burn of lower margin work early in the year. During the quarter, the ORP revenue totaled $80 million with a gross loss and net loss, after non-controlling interest ("NCI") of ($3) million, compared to ORP revenue of $105 million with a gross loss of ($1) million and slight net profit after NCI in the prior year.

CAP was down $75 million sequentially to the prior quarter and down $237 million compared to the prior year. The $394 million year over year increase in CAP in the California and Mountain groups was offset by the $632 million decrease in Central group CAP.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Change Revenue from continuing operations $ 72,651 $ 59,361 $ 13,290 22.4 % Gross profit from continuing operations $ 1,583 $ 943 $ 640 67.9 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue from continuing operations 2.2 % 1.6 %

Materials revenue increased compared to the prior year as all three groups experienced increased aggregate and asphalt volumes. Gross profit and gross profit margin both increased slightly over the prior year as price increases and oil price mitigation measures, including bulk purchases and forward contracts, partially offset the impact of higher fuel and liquid asphalt costs.

Outlook

For the 2022 fiscal year, the Company's guidance is unchanged as follows:

Low single digit growth in revenue from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations in the range of 6% to 8%

SG&A expense from continuing operations in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue

Low-to-mid-20s effective tax rate range for continuing operations

Capital expenditures in the range of $100 million to $115 million

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 360,911 $ 395,647 $ 440,833 Short-term marketable securities 14,953 — — Receivables, net 380,502 464,588 393,283 Contract assets 180,023 145,437 144,780 Inventories 74,356 61,965 65,977 Equity in construction joint ventures 191,183 189,911 186,536 Other current assets 179,024 177,210 59,938 Current assets held-for-sale 211,774 392,641 159,394 Total current assets 1,592,726 1,827,399 1,450,741 Property and equipment, net 450,250 433,504 426,953 Long-term marketable securities 21,775 15,600 11,300 Investments in affiliates 22,987 23,368 27,760 Goodwill 53,715 53,715 53,715 Right of use assets 48,920 49,312 48,688 Deferred income taxes, net 25,880 24,141 40,306 Other noncurrent assets 65,888 67,888 69,291 Noncurrent assets held-for-sale — — 244,930 Total assets $ 2,282,141 $ 2,494,927 $ 2,373,684 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8,735 $ 8,727 $ 8,700 Accounts payable 285,390 324,313 269,497 Contract liabilities 165,358 200,041 153,633 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 439,525 452,829 499,827 Current liabilities held-for-sale 40,246 83,408 68,478 Total current liabilities 939,254 1,069,318 1,000,135 Long-term debt 290,549 331,191 331,647 Long-term lease liabilities 32,682 32,928 35,540 Other long-term liabilities 62,493 65,927 64,442 Long-term liabilities held-for-sale — — 10,725 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,364,137 shares as of March 31, 2022, 45,840,260 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 45,791,712 shares as of March 31, 2021 454 458 458 Additional paid-in capital 515,262 559,752 554,186 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,573 (3,359 ) (3,714 ) Retained earnings 402,550 410,831 352,610 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 919,839 967,682 903,540 Non-controlling interests 37,324 27,881 27,655 Total equity 957,163 995,563 931,195 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,282,141 $ 2,494,927 $ 2,373,684

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Construction $ 474,935 $ 506,971 Materials 72,651 59,361 Total revenue 547,586 566,332 Cost of revenue Construction 426,743 454,202 Materials 71,068 58,418 Total cost of revenue 497,811 512,620 Gross profit 49,775 53,712 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,501 61,161 Other costs 8,214 74,309 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (332 ) (2,245 ) Operating loss (16,608 ) (79,513 ) Other (income) expense Interest income (623 ) (233 ) Interest expense 3,575 5,372 Equity in (income) loss of affiliates, net 306 (268 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,382 (226 ) Total other expense, net 4,640 4,645 Loss from continuing operations before benefit from income taxes (21,248 ) (84,158 ) Benefit from income taxes on continuing operations (5,331 ) (21,757 ) Net loss from continuing operations (15,917 ) (62,401 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 6,096 (2,922 ) Net loss (9,821 ) (65,323 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations (3,118 ) (872 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations (19,035 ) (63,273 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from discontinued operations 6,096 (2,922 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (12,939 ) $ (66,195 ) Per share data Basic continuing operations per share $ (0.42 ) $ (1.38 ) Basic discontinued operations per share 0.13 (0.07 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.45 ) Diluted continuing operations per share $ (0.42 ) $ (1.38 ) Diluted discontinued operations per share 0.13 (0.07 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.29 ) $ (1.45 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,730 45,697 Diluted 45,730 45,697

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (9,821 ) $ (65,323 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16,737 24,581 Amortization related to the 2.75% Convertible Notes 652 2,314 Gain on sale of discontinued operations (6,234 ) — Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (598 ) (2,554 ) Deferred income taxes 2,545 — Stock-based compensation 2,614 1,065 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,627 (418 ) Net income from affiliates (1,289 ) (1,808 ) Other non-cash adjustments (299 ) 1,482 Changes in assets and liabilities (58,114 ) 78,748 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (50,180 ) $ 38,087 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (19,940 ) (5,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (31,269 ) (18,777 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,483 3,004 Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations 142,571 — Issuance of notes receivable (4,560 ) — Collection of notes receivable 111 4,470 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 89,396 $ (16,303 ) Financing activities Debt principal repayments (63,059 ) (2,150 ) Cash dividends paid (5,959 ) (5,937 ) Repurchases of common stock (20,212 ) (2,299 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 6,325 8,361 Distributions to non-controlling partners — (2,902 ) Other financing activities, net 1 (65 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (82,904 ) $ (4,992 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (43,688 ) $ 16,792 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of each period 413,655 437,648 Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash at end of each period $ 369,967 $ 454,440 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and $1,512 in restricted cash included in current assets held-for-sale at end of each period 9,056 13,607 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 360,911 $ 440,833

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA from continuing operations and EBITDA margin from continuing operations are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of Other costs which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, divestiture expenses and restructuring charges.

We provide adjusted income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs which include a legal settlement charge, legal and accounting investigation fees, divestiture expenses and restructuring charges; and

Amortization of debt discount related to our 2.75% Convertible Notes.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Continuing Operations - EBITDA: Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations $ (19,035 ) $ (63,273 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense from continuing operations(2) 17,058 14,843 Benefit from income taxes on continuing operations (5,331 ) (21,757 ) Interest expense, net of interest income from continuing operations 2,952 5,139 EBITDA from continuing operations(1) $ (4,356 ) $ (65,048 ) EBITDA margin from continuing operations(1)(3) (0.8 )% (11.5 )% Continuing Operations - ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs $ 8,214 $ 74,309 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(1) $ 3,858 $ 9,261 Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations(1)(3) 0.7 % 1.6 %

(1) We define EBITDA from continuing operations as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations exclude the impact of other costs as described above.

(2) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Represents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations divided by consolidated revenue of $548 million and $566 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Loss from continuing operations before benefit from income taxes $ (21,248 ) $ (84,158 ) Other costs 8,214 74,309 Amortization of debt discount — 1,715 Adjusted loss before benefit from income taxes from continuing operations $ (13,034 ) $ (8,134 ) Benefit from income taxes $ (5,331 ) $ (21,757 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (1) 2,136 19,766 Adjusted benefit from income taxes $ (3,195 ) $ (1,991 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations $ (19,035 ) $ (63,273 ) After-tax adjusting items 6,078 56,258 Adjusted net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated from continuing operations $ (12,957 ) $ (7,015 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 45,730 45,697 Adjusted diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for continuing operations $ (0.28 ) $ (0.15 )

(1) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

