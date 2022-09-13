Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP.

Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)

Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP 2) - Taxiway C will provide the incremental airfield upgrades necessary to allow the current general aviation runway to be removed, relocated, and re-constructed as a commercial runway in future GMP work packages. The primary GMP 2 scopes of work include pavement removals, earthwork, base, asphalt paving, drainage, electrical, pavement markings, and landscaping.

"‘The construction team will continue to build upon its strong relationships established over the past decade with TAA and its stakeholders as it transitions from completing its current DBB1 (Design Bid Build 1) Project under TAA's Airfield Safety Enhancement (ASE) Program, back to work under the existing CMAR contract,” said Zach Thompson, Granite Senior Project Manager. "The preconstruction team continues to look for innovative, cost-saving options to right-size work packages in pursuit of ultimate program build out over the next 4-5 years given the headwinds of market volatility and funding availability.”

Granite’s Swan Plant, located within five miles of the project, will provide approximately 43,000 tons of hot mix asphalt, 42,000 tons of aggregate base course, and 10,000 tons of various other aggregates and sand.

"Every time we award a construction contract in support of the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of a modernized airfield,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Granite Construction on this next phase of the program.”

The project is anticipated to begin October 2022 and expected to be completed September 2023.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Tucson Airport Authority

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) is an independent, non-profit organization with the responsibility to operate, manage and develop Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN). The TAA receives no local tax dollars. It sustains operations from airport-generated revenues, like concessions, leases and landing fees. The TAA invests millions each year in safety, security, and customer service for the benefit of travelers, tenants, employees, and the entire Southern Arizona region. The airport system supports nearly 46,000 jobs and contributes to more than $8.3 billion in economic activity.

