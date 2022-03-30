Granite Secures $20 Million Road Improvement Contract in Chandler, Arizona

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a major road improvement project by the City of Chandler, Arizona. The approximately $20 million award will be federally funded and managed by the city. It is the largest contract so far for Granite’s newly established Phoenix Area office and will improve road safety and features along Chandler Heights Road from McQueen Road to Gilbert Road. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

The scope of work includes widening the existing road to at least four lanes, a raised, landscaped median, and curb and gutter work. Additional safety features include upgrades to the sidewalks for ADA compliance, new traffic signals, and LED streetlights. The project will also feature both dry and wet utilities improvements—including extension of fiber, buried irrigation and upgraded storm drainage.

"The Chandler Road project will serve as an anchor project for our Phoenix Area team,” said Todd Hill, Granite vice president of regional operations. "It will allow us to ramp up our local manpower and resources to most efficiently construct this project and set us up for success on future projects in the Valley.”

The project is expected to begin in May 2022 and projected completion is July 2023.

