Granite Secures $22 Million Metrolink Station Expansion Project

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today the approval and award of the approximately $22 million contract for the Moreno Valley/March Field Metrolink Station Track and Platform Expansion. Located in Moreno Valley, California, the project was awarded and is funded by the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s first quarter CAP.

This project will expand the Moreno Valley Metrolink station, which connects the community to downtown Los Angeles. The expanded facility will have increased capacity to serve rail travelers, reducing highway congestion going into L.A. The scope of work consists of extending the existing train platform at the Metrolink March Field Station and constructing a new platform and steel canopy on the opposite side of the existing tracks. The scope also includes the installation of 10,800 linear feet of rail and tie replacement and 2,700 linear feet of full track reconstruction. Associated electrical work and minor asphalt and concrete paving to tie in the new improvements is also included.

"This Metrolink Station Track and Platform Expansion will enhance an important infrastructure connection between Moreno Valley and Los Angeles,” said Brad Williams, Granite regional manager. "This project continues the Desert Cities Region plan to win more work in the Inland Empire and grow our expertise in the rail market.”

The project is anticipated to begin in June 2022 and projected to be complete in Q3 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005016/en/