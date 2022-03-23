Granite Secures $75 Million Roadway Project in Las Vegas

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the approximately $75 million contract for the I-515 and Charleston Boulevard Interchange improvement project by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Located in Las Vegas, this project is being completed via the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project delivery method. Granite was originally hired in 2017 to provide preconstruction services.

The scope of work includes the widening of Charleston Boulevard, construction of ramp improvements at the Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue interchange, and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-515 between the two roads. In addition, the project will widen four bridges, create new sound-barrier walls, and create a number of mechanically stabilized earth retaining walls. During the previous preconstruction phase, Granite presented cost estimates, completed plan review on all drawings, developed the project’s Maintenance of Traffic plan, and participated in public outreach.

"We have been heavily involved in this project since 2017 and are thrilled that we get to continue working with NDOT on I-515,” said Don Sawyer, Granite area manager. "As a company, we continue to grow our expertise in non-traditional project delivery methods, and we’re excited to build a project that will provide so much benefit to the travelling public.”

The project is expected to start in August 2022 and projected to be completed in Q2, 2024.

