Granite to Operate Anderson Rock Quarry at DTG Sustainability Park

Granite (NYSE:GVA) and DTG Recycle today announced the execution of an agreement for Granite to operate the Anderson Rock Quarry at the DTG Recycle Sustainability Park in Yakima, WA. This agreement gives Granite the exclusive right to mine and manufacture aggregate and asphalt at the facility.

In addition to the Anderson Rock Quarry, the DTG Recycle Sustainability Park is also home to the Summitview Landfill and the Cowiche Canyon Recycling Facility. The quarry has been in operation since 1983, serving as a key producer of high-demand construction materials for local industry. Materials from the facility are used in road construction and repair, building construction, landscaping, and other vital uses that support the development and upkeep of the Yakima area.

"We are excited to have Granite run the quarry operation at the facility, and we know their commitment to the Yakima community will help us continue to responsibly produce aggregate needed for local development and maintenance,” says Tom Vaughn, CEO of DTG Recycle.

"We’re excited to partner with DTG Recycle on the Anderson Rock Quarry,” said Brad Estes, Granite vice president of construction materials. "Sustainability is a Granite core value, and we see lots of benefits to partnering with a company that is so focused on recycling industrial and construction waste to higher uses.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.

