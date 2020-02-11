Granite Wins 26 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving

Granite (NYSE:GVA), America’s Infrastructure Company™, has been awarded 26 quality in construction awards for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA). The awards were presented at a ceremony during the association’s 65th annual meeting in Maui, Hawaii.

Granite was recognized for their work on the following projects:

Meadows Field Airport Runway 12L-30R, Bakersfield, CA

San Diego International Airport Taxiways, CA

Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Anchorage, AK

Rabbit Creek Road, Anchorage, AK

Various Roads, Tucson, AZ

Various Roads, Palmdale, CA

SR 58, Kern County, CA

Route 395, Lone Pine, CA

Blanco Road, Monterey County, CA

Highway 253, Mendocino County, CA

Madison Street, Indio, CA

Barber Motorsports Park, Jefferson County, CA

Box Canyon Road, Mecca, CA Waterloo Lane, Douglas County, NV

Highway 101, Santa Barbara County, CA

SR 173, Salt Lake County, UT

I-5, King and Snohomish Counties, WA

SR 14, Clark County, WA

SR 500, Clark County, WA

SR 8, Elma, WA

Sterling Highway, Kasilof, AK

Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK

Southeast Connector, Reno, NV

Highway 126, Ventura County, CA

I-5, Huron, CA

Route 99, Chowchilla, CA

"Being recognized by NAPA for the quality of work on 26 different projects in one year alone speaks to the talent of our teams,” said President and CEO James H. Roberts. "Our people are experts in what they do, they set high standards for themselves and their teams and deliver on them.”

"This was a record year for Granite,” commented Scott West, Granite vice president of quality management. "These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality and operational excellence which position Granite as an industry leader in hot mix asphalt production and placement.”

"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” said 2019 NAPA Chairman John Harper. "Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Granite Construction Co. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005115/en/