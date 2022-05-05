Granite Wins More Work in Guam with $36 Million Navy Contract

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the approximately $36 million Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening (P661) project at the Joint Region Marianas naval base in Guam. This project is an integral part of a broader Navy initiative to increase the resilience of critical infrastructure serving Department of Defense installations on Guam. This award continues Granite’s strong history of winning work in the area, with Granite and Granite joint ventures landing a number of significant contracts since 2011. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The project, funded by the U.S. Navy, will consist of hardened overhead roof structures over a new, hardened petroleum oil lubricant tie-in facility at the Joint Region Marianas Guam Navy fueling facility. This will require site improvements and utility relocations, with special attention to the safety considerations and requirements for the new facility.

"The P661 project is a strategic win for our Guam region and further enhances our relationship providing premier construction services for the Department of the Navy,” said Curt Haldeman, Granite VP of regional operations.

"These system resiliency projects are critical for the Navy’s Pacific operations and Granite is proud to be a part of this program,” said Aaron Isle, Granite project executive.

The project is expected to start in May 2022 and completion is anticipated in July 2024.

