Granite’s Alaska Region Receives Major Safety Award

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that its Alaska Region received the Associated General Contractors of Alaska’s 2021 ConocoPhillips Excellence in Safety Award. The ConocoPhillips Excellence in Safety Awards are presented to encourage and honor excellence in construction safety throughout Alaska. The awards recognize builders in five divisions; Granite won the Highway Division award.

In 2021, the Alaska team onboarded 190 craft employees, and worked on 33 projects across more than 60 sites for a total of more than 300k workhours.

"It takes a strong team effort and commitment to one another to inspire a world-class safety culture and produce sustained safety success,” said Dave Hulverson, Granite senior vice president of safety, health, environment, and quality. "I congratulate the entire Alaska team on securing this important recognition.”

Learn more about Granite’s safety program here.

