Granite’s Derby Dam Fish Screen Wins More Recognition

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) construction of the Derby Dam Fish Screen near McCarran, Nevada continues to win accolades with the recent award of the Associated General Contractors of America’s "Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for the Best Construction Management Civil Project.” The presentation of the Build America Merit Award recognizes the Derby Dam Fish Screen as one of the most significant construction projects of 2021. The project had previously won AGC Nevada Chapter’s PINNACLE awards for "Contractor’s Excellence – Public Sector Over $10 Million” and "Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment,” an Engineering News-Record "Award of Merit” in the Water/Environment category, and an International Partnering Institute "Partnered Project of the Year Award” in the under $25 million category.

Derby Dam is located on the Truckee River between Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. When completed in 1905, the dam prevented the migration of the rare Lahontan cutthroat trout, which was believed to be extinct until an isolated remnant population was discovered in 1979 and used to restock the species. The new fish screen permits the movement of the trout between the two lakes, restoring habitat connectivity and supporting the recovery of their population.

The project was delivered using the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) procurement method. The CMAR team included project owners, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) and Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA), project designer (McMillen Jacobs Associates), and Granite. During preconstruction, the CMAR team worked to collaboratively review plans and specifications, perform constructability reviews, value engineering analyses, scheduling, and develop cost estimates. The CMAR team leveraged innovations in methods, materials, and equipment to maintain the budget and construct the project in a condensed schedule.

"We’re honored to see the continued recognition of the significance of the Derby Dam Fish Screen CMAR,” said Cody Cummings, Granite project manager. "The fish screen is itself an important instrument for supporting the health of the Truckee River, but equally impressive is the depth of partnerships that were required to execute this project successfully. We thank all our partners for their efforts and the AGC for their recognition.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005853/en/