Grant Avenue Capital Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAveCap.com, a New York-based healthcare-focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotions of Alex Ferree and Eric Kim to Vice President.

"Alex and Eric are integral members of the Grant Avenue team. These promotions reflect their demonstrated leadership and strong knowledge of our targeted healthcare sectors," said Buddy Gumina, Grant Avenue Founder and Managing Partner. "Each of them has contributed meaningfully to the growth of the firm by working alongside our executive teams and Advisory Board members to drive success."

In addition, the firm expects to hire two Senior Associates in 2021. "We are seeking talented individuals with a passion for healthcare investing who can grow and develop with Grant Avenue over the long term," remarked Preston Brice, a Grant Avenue Partner.

For more information please visit www.GrantAveCap.com or email Info@GrantAveCap.com. For recruiting inquiries, email JoinTheTeam@grantavecap.com.

About Grant Avenue Capital, LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

Contact:

Sari E. Ring

Chief of Staff

Grant Avenue Capital

212/630-5040

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grant-avenue-capital-announces-promotions-301151300.html

SOURCE Grant Avenue Capital