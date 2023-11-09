Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 8 Nov 2023

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 8 November 2023 to issue 500,000 incentive subscription rights to a new individual contractor in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2023 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 23 May 2023. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.46 per share and the SRs vest by 25% per year over four years. The SRs expire on 23 May 2028. Following the grant there are 99,929,851 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.

Primary insider

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insider, who were granted incentive subscription rights (SRs) to IDEX shares ISIN NO0003070609:

- CFO John Kurtzweil was granted 500,000 SRs at NOK 0.46 per share

