Grant Shapps ‘sitting on hands’ amid prepayment meter scandal, says Labour

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ed Miliband says business secretary refused to act while 30,000 people were forced onto more expensive tariffs in JanuaryLabour has accused the business secretary, Grant Shapps, of allowing thousands more people to be forced on to prepayment meters by “sitting on his hands”, after it emerged more than 30,000 entry warrants were awarded in January.Ministry of Justice figures have shown 32,790 warrants were issued last month despite calls from MPs in the Guardian in mid-December for suppliers to halt installations to prevent vulnerable households being forced to go without heat and power. Continue reading...