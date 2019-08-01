Grant Thornton Singapore bolsters restructuring and insolvency offering with three new partners

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton Singapore has made a significant investment into its financial advisory business with the appointment of three new restructuring and insolvency partners.

Seshadri Rajagopalan, Paresh Jotangia and Martin Chua all join Grant Thornton from SR Associates, a boutique firm founded by Raja, who was previously the ASEAN restructuring and insolvency leader at a big four firm.

Jeff Vibert, practice leader, Grant Thornton Singapore, commented: "These new appointments demonstrate the significant investment we are making to build a market leading financial advisory practice in Singapore, which will focus on creating, protecting and transforming value for financially stressed corporates and their stakeholders."

Hugh Dickson, Global Head of Restructuring across the Grant Thornton International network said: "Raja and his colleagues have extensive experience in leading major restructuring and insolvency assignments in the ASEAN region and we are delighted that they are joining our Singapore practice which has ambitious growth plans and will complement the strong global capability we have in this service line across the world's major onshore and offshore jurisdictions."

- ENDS -

Notes to editors:

About Grant Thornton International Ltd

Grant Thornton is one of the world's leading organisations of independent assurance, tax and advisory firms. These firms help dynamic organisations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Proactive teams, led by approachable partners in these firms, use insights, experience and instinct to solve complex issues for privately owned, publicly listed and public sector clients. Over 50,000 Grant Thornton people, across 130 countries, are focused on making a difference to clients, colleagues and the communities in which we live and work.

Grant Thornton International is a non-practicing, international umbrella entity organised as a private company limited by guarantee incorporated in England and Wales. References to "Grant Thornton" are to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms operate and refer to one or more member firms, as the context requires. Grant Thornton International and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered independently by member firms, which are not responsible for the services or activities of one another. Grant Thornton International does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE Grant Thornton International Ltd