GrapeCity Developer Solutions Changes Name to MESCIUS inc. Reflecting Company's New Capital and Business Alliance

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, announces a new corporate partnership today. At the core of this partnership is the change in the company name to MESCIUS inc., which embodies its commitment to delivering the highest quality enterprise software development tools with reliable value to customers worldwide.

On November 1st, 2023, GrapeCity changes its name to MESCIUS inc. and launches a new website.

In concert with this business alliance, MESCIUS has launched a new website. The change in the name and website is driven by the company's desire to provide customers and the developer community with an even better experience and to reflect its evolving vision for the future.

MESCIUS' leadership maintains that the company's core values, products, services, and incredible teams behind them remain the same. Current customers can continue to expect the same level of excellence and commitment to their success that they've come to know and trust.

The company's new name and rebrand result from the capital and business alliance with "i Sigma Business Advancement Fund No.3 Investment Limited Liability Partnership," managed and operated by iSigma Capital Corporation, which took effect on February 1st, 2023. As a subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, iSigma Capital Corporation supports enhancing corporate values by leveraging the Marubeni Group's extensive experience, network, and corporate management expertise.

About MESCIUS inc.: MESCIUS inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS inc. is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grapecity-developer-solutions-changes-name-to-mescius-inc-reflecting-companys-new-capital-and-business-alliance-301974802.html

SOURCE MESCIUS inc.