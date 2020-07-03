GrapeStars Celebrates July 4th With Código And George Strait

MIAMI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeStars has partnered with George Strait, the King of Country Music, as well as Código, ahead of the 4th of July holiday. GrapeStars is launching a campaign featuring George Strait's award-winning tequila, Código 1530, on its app and star-studded marketplace, which will allow consumers across the U.S. to purchase directly from George Strait's social media channels.

American country music singer, songwriter, actor and music producer, George Strait, truly embodies the American spirit and is inviting his fans to celebrate with him this Independence Day. Leveraging the GrapeStars marketplace, the first-ever virtual direct-to-consumer sales channel for celebrity wines & spirits, George Strait shared the exciting news with his fans on his Facebook and Instagram that the full line of Código 1530 is now available for delivery straight to their doors.

"I'm very excited about the launch of Código 1530 on the new GrapeStars app," said George Strait, "One of the questions people ask me most is where to buy it, and now I can tell them from anywhere, as long as they have the GrapeStars app!"

Joining the lineup of tequila varieties available on GrapeStars is the Código 1530 Rosa. With a natural rose color and subtle floral flavor, it's the perfect option to whip up into a classic tequila cocktail like a margarita or rosé sangria, to enjoy for 4th of July celebrations and throughout the summer.

It's no question that Código 1530 has been a celebrity favorite, from Strait to celebrity partners and investors like NHL veterans and Stanley Cup winners Guy Carbonneau, Brett Hull, Ray Whitney and Brenden Morrow backing the brand. Now, Código is joining the ranks of the celebrity wine & spirit marketplace.

"GrapeStars is making a huge splash in the wine & spirit delivery category, providing our customers with the ultimate convenience in offering a one-stop-shop for all their favorite celebrity liquors. Not only that, but we're also the first company to allow celebrities and celebrity-endorsed brands to compliantly sell their wines and spirits directly to their followers on social media," said Co-Founder and CEO, Jean-Jean Pelletier. "I couldn't be more thrilled to launch GrapeStars hand-in-hand with the King of Country Music, and be the platform that bridges the gap for all consumers looking to purchase his incredible tequila."

As George Strait always says, "If it's not your favorite, you haven't tried it." To get your hands on a bottle of Código 1530, download the GrapeStars app or click here and order today!

GrapeStars is available for every iOS or Android device. Once installed, users make a profile and can browse their favorite celebrity brands to be delivered straight to their door. To learn more about GrapeStars visit: https://grapestars.com/.

About George Strait

George Strait is the undeniable "King of Country Music." His music career spans more than 30 years; includes 60 No. 1 singles, more than any other artist in any genre; and boasts 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, more than any country artist and third across all genres behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and has sold more than 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards.

Strait, whose name has become synonymous with "real country" since his 1981 debut, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006. He has since released five more albums, including the GRAMMY Award-winning Troubadour and his latest chart-topping release, Cold Beer Conversation. The singer is also an investor in the Código 1530 brand of tequila.

About GrapeStars

GrapeStars is a game-changing online specialty wine and premium & craft spirits marketplace which allows celebrities and celebrity endorsed brands to promote their wines and spirits directly to their followers on social media. For the first time ever, celebrities and brands now have a virtual direct-to-consumer sales channel. Through GrapeStars, those brands can now make their products available nationwide without the need to engage themselves with retailers. The one-of-a-kind app is designed to engage users through advanced technology. The user experience is highly interactive and entertaining; fans can discover previously unknown products from celebrities, interact socially with their favorite celebrities, ask our virtual sommelier for recommendations or pairing suggestions, and explore different wine regions around the world via videos and live mapping. The company was founded by serial entrepreneurs and wine aficionados Jean-Jean Pelletier (President and CEO), his brother Robert Pelletier, and their childhood friends Stephan Fortier, Stefan Lindqvist and Charles-André Sauvé.

