04.04.2022 15:00:00
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Elizabeth Spence as Executive Vice President, Human Resources
ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), today announced that Elizabeth Spence will join the company as executive vice president, human resources. Spence will have responsibility for leading the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of human resources as well as the internal and external communications functions.
Ms. Spence joins Graphic Packaging from Gypsum Management and Supply where she was most recently vice president and chief human resources officer. Prior to that, she was vice president of human resources at Assurant and held leadership roles within BellSouth/AT&T and The Coca-Cola Company. "Elizabeth's depth of human resources expertise, coupled with a diverse background in manufacturing and service make her extremely well-qualified to lead our human resources team as we strive to attract, support and retain the highest level of talent worldwide," said president and CEO Michael Doss. "I am very excited to have Elizabeth join my leadership team, and I know she will make significant contributions toward our realization of Vision 2025."
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.
