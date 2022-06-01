|
01.06.2022 14:30:00
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Present at Deutsche Bank Conference on June 8
ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today that Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference on Wednesday, June 8 at 12:45pm ET.
The discussion will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-to-present-at-deutsche-bank-conference-on-june-8-301558800.html
SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company
