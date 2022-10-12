Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes 2021 ESG Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), announced today that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. With the release of the 2021 report, Graphic Packaging shares milestones achieved in advancing its Vision 2025 ESG goals.

Commenting on the 2021 report, Michael Doss, President and CEO of Graphic Packaging said, "I am proud to share our annual sustainability report that highlights the progress we made last year, and I invite you to read it. At Graphic Packaging, progress in the business-critical areas of ESG means delivering positive outcomes for our people, our planet, our partners, and ultimately the growth and sustainability of our Company."

The report details how the consumer packaging leader reaffirmed its focus on continuous improvement by joining two global sustainability initiatives. The Company submitted a formal letter of intent to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), signaling its commitment to set carbon emission reduction goals in line with accepted climate science. Graphic Packaging also became a participant to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and committed to incorporating the ten principles of the compact – which cover human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption – into its business practices.

Doss concluded, "We truly believe in our ability to make a world of difference through our Vision 2025 goals. While we still have more work ahead of us on our ESG journey, we've made significant progress building a strong foundation for the future — one that will enable us to grow our global business sustainably and responsibly."

The new ESG report follows announcements in 2021 that Graphic Packaging was named by Forbes as one of The World's Best Employers and one of The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies . Additionally, Newsweek again listed Graphic Packaging on their list of America's Most Responsible Companies of 2022 . Graphic Packaging innovates and introduces new and inspired packaging solutions across global markets, supporting the move to a more circular economy.

ESG Website and Reporting Frameworks

The Company's annual ESG Report, 2021 Highlights, and other sustainability news can be found on its ESG website . Graphic Packaging is reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards along with providing information aligned with the Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and the United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

