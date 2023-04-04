Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 16:05:00

Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 2

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Company)

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:

  • United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
  • Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
  • All other locations: 1 929 526 1599

Telephone participants are required to provide the access code 073165 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 2nd.

The Company has also set Tuesday, August 1, 2023 as the tentative date for the release of second quarter 2023 financial results.  

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands.  The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-to-host-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-on-may-2-301789738.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

