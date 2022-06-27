|
27.06.2022 14:30:00
Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 26
ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:
- 844-200-6205 from the United States,
- 833-950-0062 from Canada, and
- 929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada.
Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 798328 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on July 26th.
The Company has also set Tuesday, October 25, 2022 as the tentative date for the release of third quarter 2022 financial results.About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-to-host-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-july-26-301575642.html
SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Graphic Packaging Holding Co
|19,40
|0,52%
